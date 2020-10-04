From Thursday until this morning, 18,970 new jobseekers registered.

The Employment Service says that from Thursday to 7:00 a.m. this morning, 18,970 new job seekers were registered.

Since September 17, 2020, the day before Rosh Hashanah and the beginning of restrictions, 207,191 jobseekers have been registered in the employment service - of whom 186,958 were sent on unpaid leave and 20,233 for other reasons.

Of the job seekers registered since September 17th, 2020, for 151,436 this is the second or more registration since the start of the coronavirus crisis in March.

Currently, 936,712 jobseekers are registered in the employment service, of whom 595,667 are on unpaid leave.