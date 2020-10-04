Watch: Police shut down yeshiva in Bnei Brak

Police carry out operation against yeshiva over prohibited gathering. Warden of the site fined 5,000 shekels, others fined, as well.

Israel Police on Sunday said that they had carried out operations against a "prohibited gathering" in Bnei Brak.

"Police ordered the dispersal of the crowds and also wrote tickets for a prohibited gathering. The warden at the site was fined NIS 5,000 and other participants were also fined," police said.

They added, "Israel Police will continue its enforcement activities in order to maintain public peace and health. Heeding the guidelines is life-saving. Israel Police calls on the entire public to abide by the provisions of the law so that together we can defeat the virus."

Police also said they had carried out operations in the city of Ashdod.



"An illegal gathering took place in a synagogue and units dispersed those that have gathered. Police activities are continuing in all areas to prevent gatherings from taking place."