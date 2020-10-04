Stone-throwers who injured 10-year-old girl to be prosecuted

The terrorists who threw a stone at the car of a Jewish family from a passing vehicle near the town of Neve Tzof in Binyamin last month will soon be prosecuted.

A stone thrown from the other vehicle smashed threw the family's windshield and struck a ten-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat on the head. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she required stitches.

The Shin Bet arrested two suspects who confessed to the attack. An indictment is expected to be filed against the terrorists in the military court in Ofer in the coming days, and now Adv. Haim Bleicher from the Honenu legal organization is asking the military prosecutor to prosecute them for attempted murder.

The attack took place last month, when the family returned to their home in Neve Tzof. Near the village of Deir Abu Mash'al, a vehicle emerged from the opposite lane. A terrorist popped his head out of the window with half of his body out of the vehicle and threw a stone straight at the family vehicle while both vehicles were in motion.

The stone smashed through the windshield and passed between the parents who were in the front seat, striking their daughter in the back seat.

The impact opened a deep wound in the girl's head, and she was evacuated to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital while bleeding profusely. She also suffered a neck injury.

Bleicher wrote in his letter to the police that "thank G-d my client's life was miraculously saved, but she still suffers from a neck injury. It was a brutal attack that miraculously did not end in the death of a ten-year-old girl, or G-d forbid, the death of an entire family."

The girl's mother said "hopefully the terrorists will receive the harshest punishment, we could have been somewhere else today."

Bleicher added: "The terrorists are looking for any way to bring about the cruel death of Jewish families, including their children. With such cruel terrorists, deterrent and harsh punitive measures must be taken. We demand that the terrorists be prosecuted for attempted murder, that they be prosecuted and expelled from human society forever."