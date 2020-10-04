Dramatic improvement in recovery from Covid-19?

Almost 8/10 coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care pulling through. UK clinical trials identify drugs that raise survival odds.

The Daily Mail reports research suggests most intensive care patients rendered critically ill by COVID-19 are now pulling through, representing a dramatic improvement since the spring.

At the peak of the first wave in April, a patient admitted to intensive care with coronavirus had just a 50/50 chance of surviving.

But the odds of survival appear to have improved markedly to almost eight out of 10, according to latest figures from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC).

They show that of 211 patients admitted to intensive care this autumn – for whom outcome information is available – 165 (or 78 per cent) have been discharged from the units.