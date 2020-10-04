Trump receives second dose of Remdesivir

"While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," Trump's doctor says regarding the president's health situation.

President Trump last night received another dose of Remdesivir, his doctor said.

In a memo tweeted by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s doctor Sean Conley wrote that “President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since his diagnosis.”

“This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day.

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.

“The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties.”

The announcement came after Trump posted a video from Walter Reed Medical Center in which he said, "When I came here I wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We've done an awfully good job of that. But we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job and I'll be back. I think I'll be back soon".

"This was something that happened", Trump added, "and it's happened to millions of people all over the world and I'm fighting for them. Not just in the US. I'm fighting for them all over the world. We're going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it. And we're going to beat at soundly".

Trump related to the therapeutics and mentioned that he's taking some of them. "Others are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly, they’re miracles", he stated, "If you want to know the truth, they're miracles... people criticize me when I say that... but we have things happening that look like they're miracles coming down from G-d".

"So I just want to tell you that I'm starting to feel good", Trump emphasized but added, "Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."