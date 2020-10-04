Canadian Baloch activists protest in Toronto against 'atrocities by Pakistan'

Oct 4th commemorates 4th year of disappearance of Baloch student leader, Shabbir Baloch, arrested and disappeared from Awaran, Balochistan.

Canadian Baloch rights activists yesterday protested against "Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan". Oct 4th commemorates 4th year of disappearance of Baloch student leader, Shabbir Baloch. He was arrested and disappeared on Oct 4, 2016 from Awaran, Balochistan.

Speakers; Karima Baloch, Lateef Johar, Zaffar Baloch, Tarek Fatah, and Hajan Kalhoro condemned human rights violations in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They demanded immediate release of Shabbir Baloch and all disappeared persons.

World Sindhi Congress and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement actively participated in the protest gathering.

Balochistan is one of the four provinces of Pakistan. It is the largest province in terms of land area, forming the southwestern region of the country.

The Balochistan insurgency is a guerrilla war waged by Baloch nationalists against the governments of Pakistan and Iran in the Balochistan region, which covers Balochistan Province in southwestern Pakistan, Sistan, and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran, and the Balochistan region of southern Afghanistan. Being crucial for Pakistan's economic future, China has invested $46 billion in the region.