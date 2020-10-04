'Police acted with restraint in face of violence'

Deputy Superintendent Shlomi Sagi, a police officer in the Tel Aviv district, rejected allegations of police violence in dispersing the illegal demonstrations during the current lockdown.

In an interview with Reshet Bet Sunday morning, Sagi explained that not everything that is not photographed well is considered violence, "I do not think there is violence against people."

He said, "What you see in the pictures - policemen holding a rioting protester - looks less pleasant and not as good. I saw a lot of restraint from policemen when demonstrators used violence."

Sagi added that what guides the police is the law: "We work according to regulations approved by the Knesset of Israel, and that is how we will continue to act."

"We will allow protests, but where there are blatant violations. We will act. In Bnei Brak, too, we dealt with a number of gatherings yesterday. We have an increased police force in Bnei Brak," Sagi said. rejecting the allegations of police discrimination.

Police arrested 38 demonstrators night in Tel Aviv, following repeated violations of public order and lockdown regulations.

.Hundreds of protesters clashed with police during a demonstration directed against Prime Minister Netanyahu and many were fined for violating restrictions on closure. Mayor Ron Huldai also took part in the demonstration and was lightly injured during the clashes.