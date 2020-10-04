Ben Shapiro: '5 Reasons No One Should Live In California'

'You've heard me talk about problems everyone in California is facing, but I want to tell you about personal issues I deal with every day.'

Daily Wire head Ben Shapiro explained why he's leaving California and taking his entire company with him: "You've heard me talk about the problems that everyone in California is facing, but I want to tell you about the personal issues I deal with every day.

"I was born in Los Angeles - Burbank, to be exact - and I've lived here all my life. It pains me to have to leave my beautiful state, but this place has become uninhabitable. Here are some of my personal stories about my experience dealing with these problems, and why I can't stay here anymore."