Watch: President Trump's message from the hospital

US President records message and says: "I'm starting to feel good, we'll be seing what happens over the next couple of days"

"I want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals", Trump said, " the doctors, the nurses, everybody at the Walter Reed Medical Center".

"When I came here wasn't feeling so well", the President explained, "I feel much better. Now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We've done an awfully good job of that. But we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job and I'll be back. I think I'll be back soon".

"This was something that happened", Trump added, "and it's happened to millions of people all over the world and I'm fighting for them. Not just in the u.s. I'm fighting for them all over the world. We're going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it. And we're going to beat at soundly".

Trump related to the therapeutics and mentioned that he's taking some of them. "Others are coming out soon that are looking like frankly their miracles", he stated, "If you want to know the truth, they're miracles... people criticize me when I say that... but we have things happening that look like they're miracles coming down from G-d".

"So I just want to tell you that I'm starting to feel good", Trump emphasized but added, "Over the next - I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next next couple of days"

Trump also said that he was given an alternative to stay in the White House locked in his room. "I can't do that", he said, "I had to be out front. I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say hey, whatever happens happens. I can't do that".

"I think we're going to have a very good result again over the next few days", Trump concluded, "We're going to probably know for sure. So I just want to thank everybody out there everybody all over the world specifically the United States. The outpouring of love has been incredible. I will never forget. Thank you very much".