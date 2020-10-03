US reports say President feared for his life, asked advisers if he would die.

New details from Trump's evacuation to hospital: Although the White House tried to convey composure tonight, in the U.S. it was reported that before the President was evacuated by helicopter he asked his aides if he was going to die like Stanley Chera, his close friend infected with coronavirus in New York and who died last April.

According to Gabriel Sherman, a reporter for the American magazine Vanity Fair, Trump was scared in the moments before he was evacuated. According to the report, which relies on talks with senior Republican Party officials, Trump asked his aides: "Am I going to end up like Stan Chera?". 77-year-old Chera was a close friend of Trump, who contracted the virus last April and died of the virus.

According to reports, a source with knowledge of Trump's status said to reporters that his condition after receiving a diagnosis of coronavirus was "very concerning" over the past day.

According to the source: "The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

USA Today emphasized that this assessment contradicts the prognosis offered by Trump's physician who said: "the president is doing very well."