Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky's household: 'His condition is excellent'

Household of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who tested COVID positive, publishes picture of rabbi in sukkah. 'His condition is excellent, b"H.'

The household of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who tested COVID-19 positive, published a picture of the 92-year-old rabbi in the sukkah with an update on his condition.

"During the holiday and the evening, the rabbi felt well and is observing his study arrangements, prayers, and holiday meals as usual. The public is called upon to continue to pray and study as the rabbi suggested, for the strengthening and complete recovery of our Rabbi Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam."

The rabbi's household added: "In light of the many rumors, there is no responsibility for messages that do not originate from the rabbi's house."





