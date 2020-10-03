'Three big ideas: Health care, immigration, energy'

'Stand For America' releases new video series on policy issues that 'matter most'.

"We’ve put together 3 videos that contrast liberal pie-in-the-sky ideas with much-needed conservative solutions", the organization explains:

"Health Care. Liberals want a government takeover of health care financed by massive tax hikes. Conservatives have a better plan: Give Americans the freedom they need to get the high-quality, low-cost care they deserve".

"Immigration. Liberals want to open America’s borders and more illegal immigration. Conservatives want to secure the border, enforce the laws, and restore an immigration system that’s welcoming and fair to Americans".

"Energy and the Environment. Liberals want to weaken America and destroy the economy in the crusade against climate change. Conservatives want to unleash the power of the free market to achieve cleaner energy".