Kosher restaurant in Paris vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

“Hitler was right” and “Free Palestine” as well as swastikas spray painted on walls of kosher restaurant in Paris.

Unidentified individuals ransacked a kosher restaurant in Paris on Thursday night, destroying tables and windows and painting swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans on the walls, JTA reported.

The Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) posted a video to Twitter showing the damage on Friday.

The phrases spray painted on the walls of Mac Queen hamburger restaurant on Manin St. of the 19th district of Paris included “Hitler was right,” “Jewish homos,” “Jews get out” and “Free Palestine.”

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin denounced the incident, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter, “I condemn with the utmost firmness this hateful act of vandalism. The Jewish community has my full support. We will not tolerate this.”

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in France in recent years. A total of 687 anti-Semitic acts were counted in 2019, compared to 541 the previous year.

The number of anti-Jewish offences reported to police in France surged 74 percent in 2018.

Earlier this week, Darmanin promised to protect France’s Jewish community from extremists after a double stabbing in Paris blamed on Islamic terrorism.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)