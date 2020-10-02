Bennett: Netanyahu put his own interests above the need to fight the virus

Former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett on Friday criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his government's conduct in the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview on Channel 12 News, Bennett accused Netanyahu of focusing on the demonstrations outside his home and argued that, contrary to the Prime Minister’s statements that the lockdown could continue anywhere from six months to a year, the virus can be overcome within a month and a half.

Bennett made it clear that he does not intend to join the government, even if Netanyahu asks him to. "In the last year he has put his own good and self-interests above the need to fight the coronavirus and as a result, millions of Israelis are suffering. Many people are sick because in the most critical months they were preoccupied with ‘yes elections, no elections’. This can't go on."

Commenting on the decision of the Constitution Committee that small businesses will not be permitted to operate because otherwise the special situation that allowed the demonstrations to be restricted will be abolished, Bennett said that this is one of the lowest points that the State of Israel has seen. "Because of the story of the demonstrations, the Israeli Constitution Committee decided to close tens of thousands of businesses, take people's livelihoods, take their bread, take their identities - because of the nonsense of the demonstrations."

The former Defense Minister commented on Netanyahu's assessment that the quarantine could continue for many months and said, "This is a scandalous statement. We do not need half a year or a year, it is possible to end it within 6 or 7 weeks with proper handling as has been done in other countries. Are we worse than Georgia or Rwanda? Start handling things, and if you do not know how to do it, stand aside, we will know how to do it. It is possible to lift this people up."

Asked about possible elections, Bennett said this is not the time to deal with politics. "There are still no elections. Everything comes at its proper time," he said.

