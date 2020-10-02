1,237 IDF servicemen confirmed to have contracted COVID-19

1,237 IDF servicemen are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Two IDF servicemen are in serious condition.

As of Friday, 1,237 IDF servicemen are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus and are in light condition. Two IDF servicemen are in serious condition.

As of Thursday, about 12,700 servicemen were in isolation.

The IDF said that there are 26 active hotels, of which three are for isolation purposes and 23 are for patients. The hotels have 8,092 patients and 439 people in isolation. In addition, the compound for recovery located in Ashkelon has 285 sick servicemen.

The IDF is operating nine Drive and Test facilities for coronavirus testing: Sakhnin, Kiryat Shmona, Yarka, Tamra, Peki'in, Beit Shemesh, Arara, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

