Netanyahu promises 5,400 housing units in Judea and Samaria

PM instructs that extensive construction be approved. About half of the apartments will be in Beitar Illit.

The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria will convene next Sunday to approve the construction of 5,400 new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the directive to approve the construction was given by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The meeting, which has already been postponed several times, is now set for October 12.

According to the report, which was first revealed by Arutz Sheva, almost half of the new homes will be built in Beitar Illit, south of Jerusalem. The council will approve 2,929 housing units in the haredi city.

In addition, the following master plans will be approved: 629 new homes in the town of Eli in the Binyamin region; A significant expansion of 560 homes in Har Gilo in south Jerusalem; In addition, 286 houses will be approved for Har Bracha in central Samaria; 120 houses in Pnei Kedem; 181 in Einav in Samaria, and more. A total of 2,467 houses in the Binyamin and Samaria regional councils, as well as 21 houses in the community of Shima in the Har Hevron Regional Council.

In addition, a discussion on the construction of 2,910 buildings in a long list of localities will be promoted. Among other things, there will be a discussion about 370 houses in Geva Binyamin (Adam) and about 354 houses in Nili.

