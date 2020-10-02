Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” wrote Biden.

Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement, "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician.”

The Bidens’ test follows US President Donald Trump's disclosure on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote late on Thursday night.

Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Friday. It was not immediately clear Friday morning whether that trip would take place, reported CNN.

There was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure, a senior Biden campaign official who was with the former Vice President at the debate earlier this week said. That aide said Biden's campaign believes there is not much risk because "we were never near them."

Biden had earlier tweeted well wishes for Trump and the First Lady.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he wrote.

Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, tested negative for coronavirus Thursday "as part of the campaign's routine testing of principals," a Biden campaign aide said, according to CNN.

