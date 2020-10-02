Senator Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Republican Utah Senator announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was reportedly at the White House this week.

US Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days,” Lee said in a statement.

“Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate,” he added.

According to a report in Bloomberg News, Lee was at the White House this past Saturday for US President Donald Trump's announcement of his pick of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Lee also reportedly met Coney Barrett this week.

Lee’s announcement comes hours after Trump disclosed on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

On Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed to reporters that Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms”. The President spoke to Meadows on Friday morning and is “in good spirits”.

