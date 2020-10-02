

New Jersey Governor: Participants of Bedminster rally should self-quarantine Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy: We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event to take full precautions. Arutz Sheva ,

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy published an official statement following the announcement that the president and his wife have tested positive with Covid-19.



"Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump", Murphy wrote, "for a speedy and complete return to good health. If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it's that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus".



In regards to the rally in which Trump participated yesterday Murphy wrote: "The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested."



