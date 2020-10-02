Painting the future: Baruch Nachshon - The holy artist

Born in pre-state Palestine to Holocaust survivors, Baruch Nachshon used the white ceiling of his classroom as a blank slate for his imagination.

With Shlomo Nerani as his mentor and inspiration, Nachson went on to become a painter of international acclaim.

Listen to Baruch Nachson talk about his 3-hour visit with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, his interactions with his Arab neighbors, his experience as a shepherd in the Israeli army, and his successful antidote to depression.

Don't miss this exclusive interview.