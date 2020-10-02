Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky diagnosed with coronavirus

Leading haredi rabbi tests positive for the coronavirus, is said to be in good condition.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading figure in the haredi community in Israel, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the rabbi's aides reported Friday morning.

The 92-year-old rabbi is said to be in good condition.

"Following a change in the measures of the rabbi's body temperature, the rabbi was tested and has found to be positive for the coronavirus," Rabbi Kanievsky's aides said in a statement.

"The rabbi feels good at the moment, and will continue his usual study schedule - under close medical supervision, of course."

Several close relatives of Rabbi Kanievsky have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in recent days, including two of his grandsons.

In addition, there are reports Rabbi Kanievsky's personal driver was diagnosed with the coronavirus on the eve of Yom Kippur.

The rabbi's name for prayers is: Rabbi Shemaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam.