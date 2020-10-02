31 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,622, with 1,518 patients hospitalized, including 807 in serious condition.

Thirty-one new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported across Israel on Thursday, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 1,622 Thursday night, after hitting a record high number of daily fatalities Tuesday with 39 deaths and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 7,639 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in Israel, with 12.3% of all tests conducted coming back positive – down from 13.4% of tests returned Wednesday and 15.1% of tests which came back Tuesday and 15.0% of tests on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 255,771 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel, including 183,488 patients who recovered from the virus.

There are currently 70,660 active cases of the virus, of which 64,524 are being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels. A further 1,518 patients are hospitalized.

Of the 1,518 hospitalized patients, 807 are in serious condition, 268 are in moderate condition, and 196 are on respirators.