Editor resigns at Miami Herald over anti-Semitic column in Spanish-language section

The managing editor of The Miami Herald’s Spanish-language publication el Nuevo Herald has resigned after the publication of an anti-Semitic and racist column in an advertising insert.

Nancy San Martin, El Nuevo Herald’s managing editor, resigned and Aminda Marqués González, the executive editor and publisher of The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, was stripped of her publisher title, the newspaper reported, citing an email to staff from Kristin Roberts, vice president of news at McClatchy, which owns the newspapers. They previously had apologized for the column.

A column in a paid insert titled “Libre” earlier this month said Jews support “thieves and arsonists”. The insert came amid a flood of anti-Semitic and racist messaging aimed at Latino voters in the region.

An investigation by the newspaper found that the column was not an anomaly. The insert had included “multiple instances of anti-Semitic and racist commentary since January,” The Herald concluded.