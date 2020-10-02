Hamas working with the opposition in Bahrain

Senior officials in Hamas and other PA organizations are coordinating positions against normalization with opposition groups in Bahrain.

Opposition leaders in Bahrain met last week in Beirut with senior officials from Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front and the PLO, the Al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

According to the report, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nakhala spoke during the meeting about the importance of unity between Shiites and Sunnis in protecting the Islamic nation and the holy places.

Nakhala noted that the peoples do not support the policies of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that have established relations with Israel, a policy which he described as "cowardly and treacherous."

The meeting between the "February 14 Coalition", the Bahraini opposition, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was also attended by Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri, who on Thursday was reported to have contracted the coronavirus.

Haniyeh said at the meeting that normalization with the "Zionist entity" would not receive the approval of the Arab and Muslim public.