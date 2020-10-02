Mossad chief visits Bahrain

Bahrain's official news agency reports that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen visited the country and met with local intelligence leaders.

Bahrain's official news agency reports that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen visited the country on Wednesday and met with the Bahraini intelligence chief and Bahrain's national security adviser.

Cohen spoke with the two senior officials about the establishment of official relations between Israel and Bahrain, and about ways to increase stability and security in the region.

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad.

During the conversation, the prince noted the importance of increasing security and international peace and continuing efforts to support peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said it was an "extraordinary conversation, very friendly. We reiterated the principles of the Abraham Accords and talked about how we can actually pour quick content into the agreements between Bahrain and Israel.”