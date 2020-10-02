Sukkah built in Dubai

Sukkah built in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai ahead of the Sukkot holiday which begins at sundown on Friday.

A sukkah was built in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Thursday, ahead of the Sukkot holiday which begins at sundown on Friday.

The Jewish community in the UAE has re-established its religious lifestyle following the country's normalization agreement with Israel.

Last week, the slaughter of about 2,500 poultry was carried out for the country's Jews as well as hotels in Dubai seeking strictly kosher food for the large number of Jewish businessmen visiting the country. Israeli citizens expected to arrive in the Gulf kingdom in the near future are also expected to benefit from the operation.

Several weeks ago, Armani/Kaf, the first kosher certified dining destination in the United Arab Emirates, located within Burj Khalifa and Armani Hotel Dubai, officially opened its doors.

When the UAE hosted 50-plus Jewish delegates as part of a US-Israeli delegation, they were served kosher food as they stayed at the St Regis Hotel.