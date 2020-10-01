The Start-Up Nation and COVID-19

How can Israel, the legendary “Start-Up Nation”, recover from this economic crisis?

The coronavirus pandemic has undermined years of economic growth and sent hundreds of thousands of Israelis onto the unemployment rolls.

Dan Senor, co-author with Saul Singer of the bestselling book "Start-Up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle", is one of the world’s leading experts on Israel’s economy in general, and its tech sector in particular.

He joins Mosaic’s editor, Jonathan Silver, for a discussion about how the Jewish state became a global technology juggernaut, the prospects for integrating the Arab and ultra-Orthodox sectors into the broader economy, and the outlook for an Israeli recovery after the devastation of COVID-19.