Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies in 2020

In honor of Sukkot, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) published its first annual list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies. Included in the list are well known Pastors and televangelists such as President Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White and Christians United for Israel founder John Hagee. Former politicians are also among the honorees, such Alan Clemmons, the former State Representative from South Carolina who sponsored the first anti-BDS legislation in the U.S and Mike Huckabee, the former Governor of Arkansas who ran for U.S President in 2016. Leaders of Christian organizations and individuals who provide significant financial assistance to the State of Israel are featured as well.

Bible-believing Christians feel especially connected to Sukkot, which they refer to as the Feast of Tabernacles, because of the verse in Zecharia 14:16 which foresees a time that people from all nations will come to Jerusalem to celebrate the holiday. In a typical year, when regular air travel is permitted, thousands of Christians from all over the world fly to Israel to celebrate Sukkot and hold festive parades and events in Jerusalem. In lieu of these events which cannot take place this year due to the coronavirus, the IAF decided to initiate an annual publication of Israel’s strongest Christian supporters. IAF President, Josh Reinstein said “Recognizing the heroic work of our Christian supporters is an important display of our gratitude towards them. It is only due to the Christian political support for Israel, that Israel is welcoming embassies to Jerusalem and is now in the position to negotiate new peace deals on the basis of peace through strength.”

The IAF is an umbrella organization that coordinates the work of 44 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world in order to mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values. This network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus. The IAF considers the moving of the U.S and Guatemalan embassies to Jerusalem as well as the anti-BDS legislation now in 32 U.S states, as direct results of the Christian supporters and politicians who have advocated for these issues as well as the Christian voters who have demonstrated that these issues will impact the direction of their vote.

Christian leaders who were selected to be a part of this exclusive list conveyed their deep love and support to the State of Israel which stems from their faith. “Faith-based diplomacy has empowered Israel and its leadership to reach new heights and it would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of these 50 unique individuals” said Reinstein.

Click here to see the full list