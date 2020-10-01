Knesset approves restrictions on prayers and demonstrations

Israelis are banned from staying sukkah of people they do not live with under new regulations.

The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee this evening (Thursday) approved regulations restricting demonstrations and prayers to up to one kilometre from the demonstrator's home, and up to 20 people in one place. The regulations are expected to take effect at midnight tonight.

The regulations also prohibit a person from staying in the sukkah of a person who he does not live with, and set a fine of NIS 500 for anyone who violates this regulation.

According to the decision of the Constitution Committee, if the sukkah is "half open," it will be considered an open space and can accommodate up to 20 people. The Association of Public Health Physicians has warned that this outline endangers public health.

Police officers will be able to disperse gatherings that take place in violation of regulations or order the maintenance of a two-meter distance between participants.

If a person refuses this provision, the police may impose a fine for violating the regulations or use reasonable force to disperse the crowd.