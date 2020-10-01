Supreme Court halts demolition of home of terrorist who killed Shai Ohayon

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued an interim order stopping the demolition of the home of a terrorist who murdered a Jewish man in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikva in August.

Justice Neil Hendel issued the order prohibiting the IDF from destroying the house of terrorist Khalil Doikat, who stabbed Rabbi Shai Oharon to death.

In addition, Justice Hendel ruled that a hearing on the petition against the demolition would take place in the next three weeks.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, which represents the Ohayon family in exercising their rights as victims of a terrorist crime, attacked the interim order: "Terrorists can already file an objection, which has been rejected by the IDF. The Supreme Court cannot serve as a permanent appellate court against IDF deterrence and combat measures."

''It's time to order the immediate destruction of the house without an interim injunction and not a stay in order to strengthen the deterrent effect. "As soon as it becomes clear that this is an extreme mistake, it will be possible to request compensation through the High Court," Bleicher added.

Last week, the Head of the Central Command Tamir Yadai signed a demolition order for the home of Khalil Doikat for the murder of Shai Ohayon.

Ohayon's family sent a letter to Yadai demanding that the IDF demolish the terrorist's home.

According to the indictment against him, Doikat had been working at a construction site in Petah Tikva, after legally entering Israel with a work permit.

Prior to the attack, Doikat had, the indictment said, resolved to murder Israeli civilians or security personnel “for Palestine, the Palestinian people, the al-Aqsa Mosque, and for Allah."

On August 26th, the day of the attack, Doikat took a knife from the kitchen of a trailer at the construction site, hid it in his pocket, and left the area.

After searching for a suitable victim and an opportunity to carry out the planned attack for about an hour, Doikat spotted Rabbi Ohayon at around 1:15 p.m., as he walked past him on the street. The terrorist drew the knife and stabbed Ohayon three times.

A passerby who witnessed the murder as it was taking place, hurled an object at the terrorist, hoping to help the victim. Doikat then left Rabbi Ohayon, who had already been mortally wounded. The terrorist proceeded to place the blood-covered knife to his pants pocket and attempted to leave the crime scene.

Doikat planned to attack additional Israelis, but was quickly apprehended by security forces who were dispatched to the scene.