Gamzu: 40% of new COVID-19 cases are haredim

Coronavirus Czar says Israel will soon see a decrease in the number of new patients due to current lockdown.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu gave a briefing to the media Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus morbidity levels in Israel.

"We woke up this morning with 9,000 verified cases," Gamzu said in his opening remarks. "It did not surprise me. I prepared everyone for the fact that after Yom Kippur the number would be like this. We need to look at the number from a four-day perspective. Even today it will end with 70,000, or more, tests conducted."

"The 9,000 new infections did not surprise me, as it came after Yom Kippur. It sums up Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We will probably see these numbers today as well," he explained.

The Coronavirus Czar noted that about 40 percent of those who tested positive in Israel in recent days come from the haredi sector. "Today I will visit one of the haredi localities to see up close the existing complexities and do everything possible to strengthen them. We must remember that in the end there are complexities in the general and Arab population as well, but in each of them there is a finger on the pulse."

In addition, he noted that the proportion of patients over the age of 60 in the haredi sector is rising. "Everything should be done to strengthen and give an understanding that morbidity is high."

Addressing the current lockdown, Prof. Gamzu said, "The lockdown is effective. We clearly see less traffic and less contact. Prohibited gatherings like weddings have dropped significantly."

"I did not want a lockdown. But as soon as the hospitals raised the red flag - at that moment I asked for a lockdown. It is effective, but can we reach the level of decline we had at Passover? No, we are not there," he noted.

According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 8,919 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed yesterday (September 30) out of 68,128 tests conducted, for a total of 248,133 cases since the outbreak of the epidemic.

There are 810 people in serious condition in the country's hospitals, with 206 of them on ventilators.

The death toll now stands at 1,571 people, after one person died this morning.

The Health Ministry explained that the high number of positive test results now is in part due to the fact that fewer tests were conducted last weekend and over Yom Kippur.