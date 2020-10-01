Kremlin critic Navalny accuses Putin of suspected poisoning

Alexei Navalny says he thinks Putin is behind suspected attempt to poison him. "My task is now to remain fearless. And I have no fear."

In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine in Germany, leading Russian critic of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny, accused Russian President Putin of being behind the suspected attempt to poison him.

Navalny is still recovering in a Berlin hospital after being poisoned, it is believed, with the poison having been given to him in a water bottle placed in his hotel room in Russia. He subsequently collapsed on an airplane flight and was later transferred to a Berlin hospital for treatment.

"I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I don't have any other versions of what happened," Navalny said.

However, he told the magazine he plans to return to Russia.

"My task is now to remain fearless. And I have no fear!" he said.