Several close relatives of Rabbi Kanievsky diagnosed with coronavirus

According to Haaretz reporter Aron Rabinowitz, the personal driver of Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, the leading rabbi in the Lithuanian haredi community, was diagnosed with coronavirus on the day before Yom Kippur.

Now, several of the rabbi's grandsons and other relatives including two who come into daily contact with the rabbi have also received positive test results.

A spokesman from the rabbi's residence clarified that anyone who felt virus symptoms immediately went into self-isolation, and that all those who continue to come into contact with the rabbi have already recovered from the virus.