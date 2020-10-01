MK Yaalon briefs US Congress on recent peace deals

Telem leader and member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, MK Moshe (Bogie) Yaalon will remotely brief U.S Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus on security issues. The briefing will focus on the implications of Israel’s recent peace deals and steps toward normalization with some Arab states, as well as the current status of security threats from other states and terrorist groups.

MK Yaalon said that, “Empowering our friends in the U.S Congress with up-to-date information about the current security threats facing Israel is of crucial importance. While Israel is expanding in its peace agreements with new nations, we still do have enemies threatening us from all borders. From Hamas to Hezbollah, not to mention Iran, we must understand developments in the region in order to protect our very existence.”

Rep. Lamborn hosted the briefing, and said “In the wake of the historic Abraham Accords, I was glad to connect with Moshe Ya’alon, whose firsthand knowledge of the security situation in Israel will prove extremely valuable to my colleagues and I in Congress. I’m always looking for opportunities to enhance U.S.-Israel defense cooperation. President Trump and our friends in Israel have been able to secure an unprecedented diplomatic triumph with our Arab partners in the region, making the region and the world safer. Moshe Ya’alon’s insights into these developments are very helpful to U.S. lawmakers.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn is Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Readiness. In the Knesset MK Yaalon chairs the Subcommittee for Readiness and Continuous Security.

Rep. Lamborn is also a Co-Chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, which, originally founded in 2006, remains the only bi-partisan pro-Israel caucus in the U.S Congress. Rep. Lamborn is one of the strongest and most consistent supporters of Israel in the U.S. Congress. He has authored countless laws, resolutions, and amendments that protect and deepen the U.S.-Israel relationship – including the Taylor Force Act. The most significant pro-Israel legislation to come out of Congress in recent years, the Taylor Force Act cuts off all American economic aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until the PA stops paying financial stipends to individuals who commit acts of terrorism and to the families of deceased terrorists. The President signed the bill into law in March 2018.

The U.S. Congressional Israel Allies Caucus is one of 44 parliamentary Israel Allies caucuses which exist worldwide in order to support Israel through legislative activity. Rep. Lamborn initiated the briefing in order for the caucus members to hear directly from a Member of Knesset from their “sister-caucus”, the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC). The KCAC consists of a multi-partisan representation of members of Knesset from a wide range of political parties who want to strengthen the lines of communication between the Knesset and Christians worldwide.

The work of parliamentary Israel Allies caucuses is promoted by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). IAF Executive Director Mark Milosch said, “One of the great strengths of the Israel Allies Foundation is the close network that it provides for legislatures worldwide who believe in Israel’s right to exist within secure borders. When the caucus members from abroad have the opportunity to hear directly from a leading member of the KCAC, their support for the State of Israel is made even more effective.”