Rabbis Kanievsky, Edelstein: Pray outside insofar as possible

Ahead of the Sukkot holiday, leading rabbis Rabbi Haim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein released a letter giving instructions on communal prayers and conduct during the holiday in light of coronavirus.

"The warden of the synagogue will see to it these days, to ensure the possibilities of prayers as much as possible in the open space of the synagogue courtyards, etc., and the reward for all those who can help with this in other places is great.

"During the entire holiday, one must not be a guest for meals etc., and those at high-risk, including the elderly, should be very careful, " the rabbis noted.

"One of the things that is very protective against infection when among people is wearing masks, and their benefit is very great and should not be taken lightly."

"One of the mitzvot of Sukkot is joy and everyone should be very joyful on the holiday, and actions should be taken to make one's family and children happy and to create a pleasant atmosphere at home."

The rabbis noted that after one puts in the necessary effort, the obligation remains to "believe and trust in Hashem, Blessed be He, who is the leader and overseer, and the virus will harm nobody if it is not decreed from above, and we should take advantage of the upcoming holiday to strengthen belief."

"The fundamental principle: the Torah protects and saves, and we must grow stronger in studying Torah, and through the strength of the Torah we will be saved from any sickness."