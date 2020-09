The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb and the number of active cases is approaching 70,000.

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday night that 7,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Israel in the last day.

The number of active cases is 69,418, of whom 1,563 are hospitalized.

834 patients are in serious condition and 211 are on respirators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,569 patients have died as a result of the coronavirus.

In the last day, 54,188 tests have been carried out and the positive result percentage is 13.5.