Transitioning from Yom Kippur to the joy of Sukkot, despite the coronavirus.

The days between the purifying experience of Yom Kippur and the joyful ecstasy of Sukkot are like no other days throughout the year.

Our bodies are weightless and time is standing still.

This Friday evening Sukkot begins with a blast of energizing gratitude and joy.

This year, so many of the joyful events of Sukkot here in the land of Israel will be cancelled, due to COVID-19.

But the Torah commands us to be joyful on Sukkot, so we will find a way.