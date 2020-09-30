

Kosherfest announces cancellation of 2020 event Diversified Communications, organizer of Kosherfest, says still far too many uncertainties amid COVID-19 to hold live event. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Kashrut inspectors Diversified Communications, organizer of Kosherfest, today announced that due to ongoing health and safety issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to cancel the 2020 edition that was planned for November of 2020.



“It is with great disappointment that we have to bring you the news that we will not be able to meet in person in 2020,” said Christine Salmon, Event Director, Diversified Communications.



"Despite some re-opening measures nationally and locally, there are still far too many uncertainties about the impact that COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this November. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold a live event that would provide a valuable experience for our customers.



"The Kosherfest team will reach out to customers regarding opportunities to build business and stay connected during this time as well as plan the 2021 edition of Kosherfest scheduled to take place next November.



"We thank everyone in the industry, our vendors and partners for their continued support while navigating these difficult times. We look forward to bringing everyone back together in Secaucus on November 9 – 10th, 2021."



top