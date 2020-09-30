Gamzu seeks to increase fines for COVID-rules violators

Coronavirus Czar seeks to double fines for some coronavirus regulations violations, increase fines by 10 times for other violations.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu has decided to seek a significant increase in fines for citizens who do not follow the coronavirus guidelines.

Gamzu seeks to increase the fines by up to 10 times the fine currently imposed, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the proposal, opening businesses, public and business places whose opening is prohibited by regulations will result in a fine of NIS 10,000 instead of the NIS 5,000 fine it results in today.

On the other hand, holding prohibited multi-participant events, including parties, conferences and ceremonies, will result in a fine of NIS 50,000 compared to NIS 5,000 today.

Gamzu also proposed to increase the fine tenfold for the opening of an educational or boarding school whose opening was banned to NIS 50,000 from its current NIS 5,000.

Violation of the obligation of home isolation will, according to the proposal, result in a fine of NIS 10,000 compared to NIS 5,000 today, and the fine for not wearing a mask will be NIS 1,000 compared to NIS 500 today.