Prof. Gamzu presents data on COVID-19 morbidity to the Coronavirus Cabinet, says positivity rate in haredi sector double that of population.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu presented several possible scenarios to the Coronavirus Cabinet under which Israel could see as many as 1,090 coronavirus patients in serious condition six days from now.

Under the most optimistic scenario, Israel would see an increase to only 836 patients in serious condition. Under the expected scenario, Israel will see an increase to 949 patients in serious condition. And under the most extreme scenario Israel will see an increase to 1,090 patients in serious condition.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned that Israel could face 1,500 patients in serious condition by the end of this week.

Gamzu presented the ministers with additional data on the morbidity rate, according to which the percentage of patients who test positive for the disease in the haredi sector is 28.6%, compared with 11.9% in the general population.

He noted that in two weeks' time, another 1,500 hospital beds will be added. By October 5, 750 beds will be added and by October 15, the second half will be added.

The ministers were presented with a situation under which the occupancy of coronavirus beds in hospitals is currently 85%.

At the same time it was made clear to them that the rate of the doubling of the daily number of patients stands at every 26 days and that the coefficient of infection now stands at 1.

It was also explained that in terms of the coefficient of infection in cities with high morbidity - in Beitar Illit, Tiberias, Rehovot, Ashdod and Modi'in Illit - the weekly doubling rate ranges from 1.8 to 1.5 weeks.