World Health organization director-general to visit Israel

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Institutions in Geneva Meirav Elon Shahar met with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus congratulated Israel on joining the Covax Group, an initiative for the joint procurement of vaccines led by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI).

Ghebreyesus confirmed to the Ambassador his participation in the annual conference of the European region of the World Health Organization, which will be held in Israel next year.

During his visit to Israel, Ghebreyesus is also expected to visit his organization's Israeli office, which was opened in Tel Aviv.

Ambassador Elon Shahar emphasized the importance that Israel attaches to its contacts with the World Health Organization, especially during this period of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

She suggested exploring further collaborations with the organization in the field of molecular medicine.