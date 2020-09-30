Rabbi Avraham Tanzer passes away at age 85

Dean of Yeshiva College of South Africa, Rabbi Avraham Tanzer, dies at age 85. Funeral to be broadcast live at Arutz Sheva.

Rabbi Avraham Tanzer, the dean of the Yeshiva College School of South Africa, passed away Tuesday night. He was 85 years old.

The Yeshiva College Campus released a statement shortly after Rabbi Tanzer’s death, writing: “It's with deep shock and sadness that we inform our Yeshiva College School and Yeshiva Mizrachi community that our Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Avraham Tanzer ZT"L passed away this evening.”

“At this time our school and our campus is processing this tremendous loss. We wish strength to the Rosh Yeshiva's family and to his thousands of talmidim all over the world.”

The King Davids Schools in Johannesburg also issued a statement after Rabbi Tanzer’s death.

“We join the Jewish Community and Yeshiva College School and campus in mourning the passing of Rabbi Tanzer. Since his arrival in South Africa in 1963, Rabbi Tanzer was dedicated to Jewish Education, uplifting all aspects of the Jewish community, enhancing Torah study and observance as well as fostering a community built on chessed.”

“Rabbi Tanzer impacted many organizations and was a member of the National Council of the South African Board of Jewish Education for 25 years (1975-2000) assisting with his sagely and insightful advice through some of the most tumultuous years in our country. We are deeply grateful for the impact he made over the years to thousands of people’s lives. On behalf of the SABJE and the King David family, we convey our condolences to Marcia and the entire Tanzer family. May they be comforted amongst the mourners of Zion and Yerushalyim. King David Schools' Foundation Yeshiva College Campus.”

Rabbi Tanzer's funeral will be broadcast live here at Arutz Sheva.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1935, Rabbi Tanzer was a graduate of the prestigious Telz Yeshiva.

At the age of 27, he became the Associate Dean of the Yeshiva College of South Africa – formerly known as Yeshiva Bnei Akiva - in Johannesburg, the largest Jewish religious day school in South Africa.