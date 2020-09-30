UAE Foreign Minister: Our position on 'two-state solution' is firm

The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday reiterated the UAE’s stance regarding the “two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Speaking to the UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded speech, Sheikh Abdullah said that the historic agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE should boost efforts towards achieving regional peace and a brighter future for generations to come.

“With the signing of a historic peace accord with Israel, supported by American efforts, my country was able to freeze the annexation decision and opened broad prospects to achieve a comprehensive peace in the region,” he said.

“We hope this peace accord will provide the opportunity for the Palestinians and the Israelis to re-engage in negotiations to achieve peace. Our position towards supporting the Palestinian people and achieving the two-state solution is firm,” added Sheikh Abdullah.

The Emirati minister added that the UAE will strive to ensure that the peace deal also “will open new intellectual horizons in the region and create a prosperous path for future generations who deserve a stable region and a better reality than wars and poverty.”

The Foreign Minister said solving crises, especially in the Arab region, requires taking what he described as “a unified international position” that rejects violation of state sovereignty and foreign interference in internal affairs, and which seeks UN-led political solutions while also addressing threats posed by terrorist groups such as the Houthis, the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The tensions in Yemen, Syria, Libya, Iraq and other states are all related to blatant interference in Arab affairs made by states that incite strife and discord, or that have historical delusions of restoring their domination and colonial rule over the Arab region and the Horn of Africa. The result has been brutal wars,” he said.

“In this context, we recall our firm position of rejecting regional interference in Arab affairs, and request full respect for sovereignty, which is fully consistent with international law and international norms.”