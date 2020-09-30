Former MK Ilan Gilon diagnosed with coronavirus

Former Meretz MK hospitalized at Tel Hashomer Hospital. "Do not worry, I am in good hands."

Former Meretz Knesset member Ilan Gilon contracted the novel coronavirus and was hospitalized at Tel Hashomer Hospital.

"I too contracted coronavirus. I’m feeling good almost every day. Do not worry, I am in good hands. The staff is wonderful and works days and nights,” he said on Tuesday.

“Surely we will all get through this together as a society that cares for each other. I call on everyone to keep the guidelines, put on a mask, maintain physical distance, none of us are immune to the disease," he tweeted.

Earlier, it was reported that director and actor Yehuda Barkan, 75, was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit. He is in moderate but stable condition.

The actor’s family said: "Yehuda is hospitalized at Hadassah. His condition is moderate and stable. We will ask the people of Israel to read a chapter of Psalms for his recovery."