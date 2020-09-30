Knesset approves bill restricting demonstrations during full lockdown

Following stormy debate, Knesset approves second and third readings of bill restricting demonstrations during a full lockdown.

Following a stormy debate, the Knesset approved on Tuesday night the second and third readings of a bill restricting demonstrations to a distance of up to one kilometer from a person’s home during a full lockdown.

46 Knesset members voted in favor of the move, while 38 voted against, including Blue and White MKs Miki Haimovich and Ram Shefa.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Constitution Committee approved the bill ahead of its second and third readings. Following an order from the Prime Minister's Office, Likud members withdrew their reservations to the bill, after Blue and White threatened that if the Likud did not do so, they would not allow the law to pass in the Knesset.

The reservations that angered Blue and White were those that demanded that demonstrations be restricted also when a full lockdown is not in effect.

Prior to the discussion on the bill to limit the demonstrations, the Knesset approved the increase of the budget framework for 2020, in order to finance the coronavirus economic plan in the amount of 2.5 billion shekels.

66 MKs supported the proposal, compared to 19 who opposed it.