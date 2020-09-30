PA: 42-year-old woman dies from coronavirus

420 cases were diagnosed in the Palestinian Authority in the last 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 360.

The Palestinian Authority “ministry of health” on Tuesday reported 17 additional deaths from coronavirus complications in the last 24 hours.

The dead included a 42-year-old woman from the village of Beit Duqqu, located north of Jerusalem, a 62-year-old man and woman, men aged 79, 80 and 91 and an 85-year-old woman.

In the last day, 420 new cases have been diagnosed in PA territories, mainly in Gaza (85), Hebron (77) and Ramallah (59). The recovery rate from the virus in the Palestinian Authority reached 80.3 percent.

It was also announced that 41 cases are hospitalized in intensive care, of which 16 are connected to respirators. So far, 360 people have died from coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority.

The PA announced last month it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.