Watch: Rabbanit Levinger explains how Hebron community began Rabbanit Miriam Levinger tells in Ruach Acheret film about the early days of the Jewish community of Hebron. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: מנורה חזני Rabbanit Miriam Levinger Rabbanit Miriam Levinger, who passed away this morning, spoke to the director Menora Hazani in the film "Ruach Acheret" about her experiences from the first days of the reestablishment of the Jewish community in Hebron.

Directed by: Menora Hazani

Photography and Editing: Amatzia Ha'eitan / Etrog Studios Click here to watch the full film



top