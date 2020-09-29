Number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition surpasses point at which officials warned health system could collapse.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition has surpassed 800, the number previous cited by health officials as the point at which Israel's health system would be in danger of collapsing, the Helath Ministry reported Tuesday.

The number of patients in serious condition rose to 811 from 763 yesterday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned yesterday that Israel should be prepared to treat as many as 1,500 patients in serious condition by the end of the week.

Earlier today, Netanyahu said that the current lockdown would not end quickly as a result of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

"The closure will last a month and maybe much longer," the Prime Minister said in a Facebook Live broadcast, adding: "Targets and indicators have been set and they will dictate how long it will last.

"The number of patients is climbing fast. There are more than 800 serious patients. Unfortunately, the number of dead is also rising. Therefore, I ask to comply with the rules and the police," he said.