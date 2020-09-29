Judge permits publication of name of man accused of attempting to kill his wife

District court overrules judge who banned publication of name of man accused of stabbing his wife 20 times on eve of Rosh Hashanah.

The Be'er Sheva District Court today allowed the publication of he name of the man suspected of attempting to murder of his wife in Mitzpe Ramo on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Aviad Moshe.

District Court Judge Ariel Vago reversed the decision of Magistrate Judge George Amorai to keep the name of the suspect confidential - a decision that led to a series of protests and the filing of the appeal to the district court.

Moshe, a resident of Mitzpe Ramon and an electrical engineer by profession, was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife Shira in the upper body 20 times and beating her severely with a rolling pin, in an attempt to murder her in front of their toddler son.

Last Friday, the suspect's detention was extended by seven days. The suspect asked the judge not to allow his name to be published and claimed "this case should first be thoroughly investigated in detail and only after that should you pay attention to the publication. It is easy to ruin a career and reputation of 45 years."

Dozens of women and men demonstrated outside the court in Be'er Sheva on Sunday, in protest of Judge Amorai's decision to ban the publication of the suspect,s name.