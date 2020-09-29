Former Supreme Court pres: Epidemic of violence against women

Former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch criticizes judge who banned publication of man accused of attempting to kill his wife.

A hearing will be held in the Be'er Sheva District Court today on the removal of the ban on publishing the name of a Mitzpe Ramon resident suspected of trying to murder his wife on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

Former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch told Esti Peretz on Kan News that "the judge was wrong. We are ignoring the intensity of this epidemic of violence against women."

"While everyone is stuck with each other because of the lockdown, there is concern that there will be an increase in violence, especially violence against women," she added.

"I do not think that [the judge] thought of the message this sends. He for some reason used an argument that is not the right one ... If a judge is wrong, the review mechanisms should act immediately.